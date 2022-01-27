I like a little salt in my soup, but I do not like soup in my salt. The former makes the soup better, the latter ruins both. It may be that politics and religion have a similar relationship. It is a popular understanding that discussing religion and politics leads to trouble. This is an indication that we are good at posting silly dancing videos on Tik Tok, but woefully inadequate when it comes to discussing matters of most importance.
I do take some uncomfortable solace in the fact that we still have the capacity to get emotional when talking about them – it means that we care. If I had to choose between the way many behave now and apathy, I would take the bad behavior all day. Still don’t like it.
Roger Williams (1603 – 1683), was a Puritan theologian who founded the Colony of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations. He was one of the earliest advocates for the separation of church and state and set a powerful example of religious freedom in his treatment of the Quakers and the First Nations in his colony. He wrote a long (400+ pages) treatise called, The Bloudy Tenent, of Persecution, for cause of Conscience. This book was deemed important enough to land a statue of Roger Williams to the right of John Calvin in Geneva, Switzerland in the “Reformation Wall.”
John Locke, who was a younger contemporary of Williams, was influenced by his thinking and wrote a more concise version in A Letter Concerning Toleration. The language is archaic and the sentences are long, but one would be hard-pressed to find two others who were more influential in setting the tone for religion in America. One can see their influence in the Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights.
I believe that both understood the difference between Religion in Politics and Politics in Religion. Perhaps a better way to phrase it would be allowing one’s faith to influence one’s politics while not allowing one’s politics to influence one’s faith. We all must choose which one of these core elements to being in a human society will take the lead in our lives.
Faith is about truth. Politics is about law. Locke had this to say about attempting to force truth on other by law. “The business of laws is not to provide for truth of opinions, but for the safety and security of the commonwealth and of every particular [person’s] good and person. And so it out to be. For the truth certainly would do well enough if she were once left to shift for herself.
She seldom has . . . received much assistance from the power of great men, to whom she is but rarely known and more rarely welcome. . . Errors, indeed, prevail by the assistance of foreign and borrowed succours. But if Truth makes not her way into the understanding by her own right, she will be but the weaker for any borrowed force violence can add to her.” (From, A Letter of Toleration).
It seems that we have difficulty learning that we cannot shame, ridicule, force by law or violence, scream, or prove by facts (what are those?) the truth into another’s heart. This does not stop us from trying.
I believe that we are all created by God. I also know that we all grow up with different influences and experiences in our lives that radically influence how we see and approach God. It is less important that we are close to agreement and more important that we are both closer to the truth tomorrow than we are today. This happens by living a genuine faith and allowing it to season everything we do and say.
I believe that we need people of faith in politics who are willing to speak truthfully without regard to the party line. We do not need preachers and religious leaders bringing party lines into faith. Faith in politics improves the politics. Politics in faith ruins both.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.