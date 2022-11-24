For Christians this Sunday is the first Sunday of Advent. It is the beginning of the Christian calendar. Two things always come to my mind this time of year. First is the likely pagan background of the day on which Western Christianity celebrates Jesus’ birth. Second is what does it mean to wait, or rather, what do we do while we wait?
The relationship of Christmas with the winter solstice is unmistakable. It is on the darkest day of the year that we celebrate the coming of the light of the world. This is a beautiful image for those who believe that the birth of Jesus set in motion the most important religious events the world has ever known. It is also obvious that there is a massive amount of mixing different religious celebrations and cultures at this time of year – it is called syncretism.
Syncretism does not in any way reduce its value or the honor we give to Christ at this time of year. The important thing is to keep God at the center of all we do and not be dragged into judging or accusing others who celebrate differently. It is one of the strengths of our nation that most of us have learned to do this. Paul addresses this while dealing with a different set of circumstances in Romans 14:4-6, “Who are you to pass judgment on the servant of another? It is before his own master that he stands or falls. And he will be upheld, for the Master is able to make him stand. One man esteems one day as better than another, while another man esteems all days alike. Let everyone be fully convinced in his own mind. He who observes the day, observes it in honor of the Lord. He also who eats, eats in honor of the Lord, since he gives thanks to God; while he who abstains, abstains in honor of the Lord and gives thanks to God.”
Waiting at this time of year offers us a challenge; especially those of us hosting family and friends. There is still enough activity in our lives that our house constantly has that slightly cluttered “lived-in” ambiance. We are jam-it-in-a-box-and-put-it-in-the-closet people when pushed to have the house presentable to occasional visitors. The season of Advent for us is usually more a season of activity and preparation than quiet and meditation.
Both are important aspects of what it means to anticipate the arrival of Jesus. This season gives us an opportunity to reflect on our habits for the rest of the year. There are examples of both contemplation and activity in the Bible. Both are necessary parts of staying ready while we wait.
One powerful example of waiting in worship and prayer is the prophetess, Anna, in Luke 2:36-38, “And there was a prophetess, Anna, the daughter of Phanuel, of the tribe of Asher; she was of a great age, having lived with her husband seven years from her virginity, and as a widow till she was eighty-four. She did not depart from the temple, worshiping with fasting and prayer night and day. And coming up at that very hour she gave thanks to God and spoke of him to all who were looking for the redemption of Jerusalem.”
As an example of what we do while we wait for Jesus’ return, we have parables. One of these tells of a noble who went away and left his servants resources to look after and use. All but one spent the time waiting by using the resources to gain more. One did not. That one was judged harshly. (Luke 19:11-27).
Let me add here a brief note about holiday greetings. A few years ago, we went through a ridiculous social battle concerning whether to say, “Merry Christmas” or, “Happy Holidays.” I still hear remnants of it today. There are many religious holidays in December, with every major world religion celebrating one. Most of them include or incorporate “light” in one way or another, no doubt because of the darkness that continues to descend on us in the Northern Hemisphere.
My perspective is Christian. It is also massively influenced by my language, culture, and faith heritage. It has taken most of my life to become aware of how those things have influenced me, and I still have a long way to go. I have concluded that saying, “Happy Holidays” does not in any way affect my eternal destination. Nor does thanking someone for wishing me well during Hannukah or Pancha Ganapati (a Hindu holiday at the same time as Christmas). If I must insist on “Merry Christmas”, I can have the grace to allow others to express their holidays to me.
Working is part of waiting. Prayer and fasting are part of waiting. Being gracious toward all is part of waiting. Knowing what we are looking for is part of waiting. Enjoy all the forms of waiting during this season.
