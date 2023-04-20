A couple of years ago I had a conversation with a young man who was in the process of discovering grace. He has a wonderful heart and a deep love and concern for God, for people, and for the earth. He was struggling a little because he had discovered that there were wonderful God-fearing people serving others who did not share his background. He had some questions and some doubts. He knew he was headed in a better direction but felt some guilt. What was worse was the pain he was experiencing over those he loved who simply were not able to see what he was beginning to see.

This happens at some point to every religious person I know who has taken their faith seriously. It happens to Christians, to Jews, to Muslims, to Hindus. There is a point at which we must move past what we have been taught and learn to take it on for ourselves. Most of the time, if we have grown up in a relatively healthy environment, we make some adjustments and can eventually settle in not far from where we began. But sometimes radical changes happen, and we have a decision to make. Do we stay where we are and work within what we know, or do we break away and find another home (which will have its own difficulties)?

