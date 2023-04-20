A couple of years ago I had a conversation with a young man who was in the process of discovering grace. He has a wonderful heart and a deep love and concern for God, for people, and for the earth. He was struggling a little because he had discovered that there were wonderful God-fearing people serving others who did not share his background. He had some questions and some doubts. He knew he was headed in a better direction but felt some guilt. What was worse was the pain he was experiencing over those he loved who simply were not able to see what he was beginning to see.
This happens at some point to every religious person I know who has taken their faith seriously. It happens to Christians, to Jews, to Muslims, to Hindus. There is a point at which we must move past what we have been taught and learn to take it on for ourselves. Most of the time, if we have grown up in a relatively healthy environment, we make some adjustments and can eventually settle in not far from where we began. But sometimes radical changes happen, and we have a decision to make. Do we stay where we are and work within what we know, or do we break away and find another home (which will have its own difficulties)?
In a scene from Leo Tolstoy’s Resurrection, he describes the dilemma that faces many who have grown up with religious expectations. The “thing not believed in” here is not God, but the religious observance society expected of him.
“When present at these services he had to pretend that he believed in something which he did not believe in, and being truthful he could not do this. The alternative was . . . to alter his life in such a way that he would not have to be present at such ceremonials. But to do what seemed so simple would have cost a great deal. Besides encountering the perpetual hostility of all those who were near to him, he would have to give up the service and his position, and sacrifice his hopes of being useful to humanity by his service, now and in the future.”
“And so he adopted all the usual sophistries . . . to be present at prayers, masses for the dead, to confess, make signs of the cross in front of icons, with a quiet mind, without being conscious of the lie, and to continue in the service which gave him the feeling of being useful and some comfort in his joyless family life. Although he believed this, he felt with his entire being that this religion of his, more than all else, was not “the right thing,” and that is why his eyes always looked sad.”
Most Christians I know feel this at some level. There is a practical tug between doctrine and spirituality. Doctrine seeks to maintain teaching and practice. Spirituality seeks to explore beyond such things. We need healthy amounts of both in our lives. Leaning too heavily on doctrine keeps us from growing and making necessary changes. It is important to remember that much of what we call doctrine has been heavily influenced by our past and our culture. We can become like some of the Pharisees in the New Testament and listen more to the commentary than the text. Leaning too heavily on spirituality can lead to being untethered from the most important teachings and Gnosticism (in this case, the claiming of special revelatory knowledge that is necessary in addition to what we already have).
The cure for this tension is grace. Grace is a difficult journey, and until we have learned to apply it to ourselves, we will have difficulty expressing it to others. I would go so far as to say that if one has not learned how to treat others with grace and kindness, they have not fully grasped it in their own lives. Grace solves the comparison game we play with others. Grace solves the judgment problem we have with others. Grace releases us of the pain and shackles of guilt which in turn causes us to feel less threatened by the freedom in Christ that others have. Grace keeps us attached to others who are in the same dilemma we are in. More importantly it keeps us attached to God through Christ.
This leads us back to the young man discovering grace. There is no way to take that growth pain away. There is a mixture of joy and tears on that road. This is why we default to encouragement, even when we have hard conversations. We all deal with guilt. We all deal with loss. We all deal with pain brought on by ourselves and others. We all need forgiveness. We all need encouragement.
