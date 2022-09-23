Questions in Genesis are questions that we all have. A couple of years ago, I wrote briefly about a few of them. Over most of the next few months, I hope to share some thoughts about some of them in this space. From the first question in Genesis, the serpent’s, “Did God really say ...?” to the last, Joseph’s rhetorical, “Am I in the place of God?”, we are confronted with the whole of human experience.

Whether you believe in God or not, the stories in Genesis taken on their own terms, have the capacity to help clarify our lives. This does not happen because there are always clear answers, but because they speak to the truth of what it is like to be a human being in a complex world. I approach them as a believer but hope there is something here for all of us.

