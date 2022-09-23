Questions in Genesis are questions that we all have. A couple of years ago, I wrote briefly about a few of them. Over most of the next few months, I hope to share some thoughts about some of them in this space. From the first question in Genesis, the serpent’s, “Did God really say ...?” to the last, Joseph’s rhetorical, “Am I in the place of God?”, we are confronted with the whole of human experience.
Whether you believe in God or not, the stories in Genesis taken on their own terms, have the capacity to help clarify our lives. This does not happen because there are always clear answers, but because they speak to the truth of what it is like to be a human being in a complex world. I approach them as a believer but hope there is something here for all of us.
After Adam and Eve had been knocked off course by the serpent’s deception, they hid. They weren’t lost, really, but neither did they know quite where they were. They knew they were naked, and they knew they were ashamed. Their compass wasn’t exactly broken, but North (as in what guided their decisions) had shifted enough for them to not know what direction to turn.
What a mess they must have been. They are now hiding from the one with whom they had such loving and close relationship. They had broken his heart, and they knew it. How could they face him? Was it shame, fear, anger, annoyance? They said they were afraid. Fear always has something standing behind it that prods us away from that which we know is good for us or the right thing to do. This happens with our human relationships as well.
We read in Genesis 3:9-10, “The Lord God called to the man, ‘Where are you?’ He answered, “I heard you in the garden, and I was afraid because I was naked; so I hid.” (NIV). Adam had lost magnetic north and he was scared and exposed. For those who believe in God, this is something we all experience at some point in our lives. They did not know where they stood anymore.
G.K. Chesterton wrote an essay challenging H. G. Wells’ view of progress. The topic is different, but the principle of only knowing where we are if we have fixed points by which to draw our maps is profound. “In brief, the progress may be as varying as a cloud, but the direction must be as rigid as a French road. North and South are relative in the sense that I am North of Bournemouth and South of Spitzbergen. But if there be any doubt of the position of the North Pole, there is in equal degree a doubt of whether I am South of Spitzbergen at all. The absolute idea of light may be practically unattainable.
We may not be able to procure pure light. We may not be able to get to the North Pole. But because the North Pole is unattainable, it does not follow that it is indefinable. And it is only because the North Pole is not indefinable that we can make a satisfactory map of Brighton and Worthing.” G.K. Chesterton: “Heretics: Mr. H.G. Wells and the Giants”
We can only know where we are if we have some certainty about fixed points about which we can agree. This makes living in a world of diverse beliefs very interesting. If we have no fixed points (i.e., a “north pole”) we will have trouble locating ourselves or each other.
I can only locate myself in relation to foundational beliefs and in relationship to other people. This is one of the reasons that we are having trouble communicating well with each other today. Our compasses are not all pointing at the same “north.” This makes patience with each other even more important. On my own I am nowhere in particular, isolated. This is the definition of lost in more than the religious sense. Without relationship there are no tethers, no anchors, no place to call home, no place to be, to go, or to even know where one comes from. “Where are you?”, is not a question of location — it is a question of relationship.
It is a question that is vital to begin any communication that is going to be productive. We must learn what each other’s magnetic poles are and respect them, even if we find them offensive. Then we must ask, “Where are you?” understanding that the location will be in respect to a different “north.”
We must help each other learn where we are before we can get anywhere worthwhile.
