BENTON — The cooperative spirit of three churches and two associations working together is saturating Marshall County with the Gospel to Every Home.
Each of them has taken a different strategy and approach, further proving there’s more than one way or one time for churches to share Jesus with their neighbors. Evangelist pastors Brad Walker (Briensburg Baptist), Scott Penick (New Harmony) and Charles Frazier (Zion’s Cause) are determined to do their part in the statewide initiative of the Kentucky Baptist Convention.
“There’s people everywhere,” Frazier said. “We don’t have a shortage of people to visit.”
True enough. Mark Sickling, the associational mission strategist for the Blood River Association, worked with Dennis Manley and the Purchase Association to divide streets and neighborhoods to bring the Gospel to Every Home through the largely rural county.
“When I heard about Gospel to Every Home, it was certainly something I wanted to participate in, but I knew the majority of my churches are small country churches for the most part. And you’re talking about 15,000 homes in Marshall County,” Sickling said. “I didn’t see how it was going to be possible.”
However, Sickling saw it as an opportunity to work more closely with the Purchase area churches and Manley agreed. They talked at a lunch and then formed a task force with pastors and evangelism team members and began mapping it out.
“For the most part, it’s gone fairly smooth,” he said. “I can’t say 100% are participating and most of the churches haven’t even started yet. But as far as coordination and cooperation, I’m pleased.”
Sickling said it may sound cliché but it’s true that “we can do more together than apart. It’s too big of a task for any one person, any one church or any one association. So let’s cooperate and get this done.”
The pastors whose churches are participating appreciate the work of the mission strategists in putting everything together.
“We’re in a unique situation with two associations in Marshall and Callaway County,” Walker said. “Everybody worked together and it has been great.”
Penick agreed, saying the closeness of the associations have made it a bonus for everybody.
“With our association, we have a good fellowship of churches,” he said. “There’s a food ministry, Bags of Hope, that will all contribute in. The two mission strategists met together and determined our areas and streets. It’s been really great.”
Each church used a different strategy in how and when they would distribute the Gospel to Every Home materials which included information about events coming up at their church.
Briensburg Baptist was assigned 2,400 homes and worked it over a six-week period while promoting an Easter celebration for children, the Easter service itself and a revival service with Kenny Rager, a KBC consultant.
New Harmony is sending out teams every Monday night as it takes the gospel to more than 1,200 homes. It has become a part of the church’s outreach program that had been shut down for more than a year by COVID-19.
Zion’s Cause is waiting until August to begin its Gospel to Every Home push. They will also be holding Revival in Every Church event leading up to its GTEH blitz, Frazier said.
