There are times when two principles I hold conflict with each other. It happens every time someone whom I know has made a poor decision and refuses to make changes asks for help. On the one side I believe that people should be allowed to experience the consequences of their actions. On the other, I believe that I should help those who are in need. My responses are fickle and inconsistent. I do think I err on the side of helping. Hopefully without falling into the trap of enabling continued bad behavior.
This is how I feel about the student loan forgiveness that has grabbed headlines lately. There is no doubt a cynical political game is being played with money — nothing new there. It is also true that to forgive such a huge amount of debt is the same a printing that much money. From an economics perspective it just seems like the wrong time to do it. I am a theological thinker, not an economist, but loan forgiveness is inflationary and will likely add to the many things that are leading us to a recession.
I also believe that congress has had a huge role in creating this crisis in the first place. NPR addressed this all the way back in 2014 (How The Cost Of College Went From Affordable To Sky-High: NPR). More has been written since. I still recall Rep. Maxine Waters, as the chair of the House Financial Services Committee, questioning Jamie Dimon, CEO of J.P. Morgan, concerning what they were doing about the predatory loans sold to students in April of 2019. His response followed two other CEO’s, “When the government took over student lending in 2010 or so, we stopped all student lending.”
Truth is, no one pays for their own college or university degrees anymore. Even vocational training comes with stipends, companies footing the bill, or grants. The problem is that whether one is going into social work, teaching, engineering or medicine, the cost of an undergraduate degree is about the same. We don’t value those who choose the first two professions enough to pay for the degrees we require. This problem is not going away any time soon.
I know of a few people who have been paying on loans set according to their salary. Some have been paying for over a decade without missing a payment yet still owe more than they borrowed. That is a soul-crushing burden to bear.
Now for some theological thinking about this. It is worth remembering that no one who calls themselves a Christian, pays what they owe — ever. Being convinced of the truth of this is what draws us to faith. We can’t because most of us never appreciate what we have been given or what is on offer if we change our hearts. I do not know the best solution. It is sometimes difficult to balance allowing consequences and showing mercy.
There is a parable in Matthew 20:1-15 that I believe addresses an attitude we should discourage. It is about payment for work rather than forgiving debt, but I think it is relevant. After a landowner hired people to work in his vineyard, he told them he would pay them a day’s wage.
Over the course of the day, he hired others. At the end of the day those who worked for only an hour got the same wages. This angered those who worked all day. It is the response to this anger and perceived unfairness that is important here. Jesus says, “Is your eye evil because I am generous?” In other words — why do you envy the good that I did?
You may be thinking, “Well, he didn’t ask the other workers to pay off debts.” You are right, but the perceived unfairness may have to do with feeling slighted — especially if you’ve paid your debts. There seems to be something amiss when we believe that others must suffer as we did for life to be fair. Today we have an opportunity (OK, the government will make us) to relieve the debt from our fellow citizens.
Student loan forgiveness looks to me to be a cynical play for votes. I think it is bad public policy in our current economic situation. However, I must remember that I owed a debt I could not pay, and it cost more than I could imagine. There are people who need help, and it appears we are going to help them at some cost to all of us. This is what it means to live in a nation with a conscience.
