There are times when two principles I hold conflict with each other. It happens every time someone whom I know has made a poor decision and refuses to make changes asks for help. On the one side I believe that people should be allowed to experience the consequences of their actions. On the other, I believe that I should help those who are in need. My responses are fickle and inconsistent. I do think I err on the side of helping. Hopefully without falling into the trap of enabling continued bad behavior.

This is how I feel about the student loan forgiveness that has grabbed headlines lately. There is no doubt a cynical political game is being played with money — nothing new there. It is also true that to forgive such a huge amount of debt is the same a printing that much money. From an economics perspective it just seems like the wrong time to do it. I am a theological thinker, not an economist, but loan forgiveness is inflationary and will likely add to the many things that are leading us to a recession.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In