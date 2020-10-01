Grace Episcopal Church will be hosting a Drive-By Blessing of the Animals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 820 Broadway St., Paducah, to celebrate the feast of Francis of Assisi.
All are welcome to bring their animals and pets for this drive-up blessing prayer, that will be socially distant.
For more information, contact Father Charles Uhlik at Grace Episcopal Church, 270-443-1363 (office) or 417-895-8110 (cell).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.