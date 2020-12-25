LONDON — A community in Laurel County drew together in November and December to provide Christmas gifts to the children of restaurant workers in their area.
When a surge of COVID cases closed restaurants to in-person dining in October, a Kentucky Baptist knew that servers and their families would be negatively impacted. And with Christmas around the corner, she recognized that finances would be tight.
“We knew that these servers were going to be struggling to pay their bills, much less to buy Christmas gifts for their children,” said Codi Proffitt, a member of First Baptist Church East Bernstadt. “We wanted to help.”
Proffitt and her friend, Taylor Davidson, were inspired to meet the need they perceived, and Adopt-a-Server was born.
Hoping to provide Christmas gifts for the children of servers, Proffitt and Davidson reached out to several local restaurants for a list of names in November. With clothing size information and toy preferences in hand, they started a Facebook group and set a goal of $1,000.
But after hitting their financial goal in just four days, they ended up with $5,000 in donations and a host of individuals willing to personally sponsor a child.
“We really didn’t anticipate it getting as big as it did, but, you know, Jesus,” Proffitt said.
The community-wide effort ended up serving 92 children who were each provided with one outfit and two toys. And all 38 servers were also given $100 Kroger gift cards to purchase Christmas dinner or necessities. The gifts were distributed in a COVID-friendly drive through at FBC East Bernstadt on Dec. 23.
According to Proffitt, the Lord faithfully provided resources for their ministry every step of the way.
“We’ve been able to see Jesus work through it so evidently. Any issue we ran into — any roadblock — he answered it so specifically,” Proffitt said. “It was just mind-blowing.”
When they worried about providing the sponsored children with clothes, a local boutique donated an outfit in every size. When they needed to purchase 37 gingerbread houses for the adopted servers and their families, there were exactly 37 sitting on the shelf at Walmart.
“Every time we had a specific concern, it was within 24 hours that Jesus (gave) something to us,” Proffitt said.
And the giving of gifts opened doors for Proffitt and other volunteers to share the hope of the gospel. Each family was given a “candlelight box” with candles, hot chocolate and candy canes so they could participate in FBC East Bernstadt’s livestreamed Christmas service on Wednesday.
“That was a really good way to get people invited to church and open up those conversations about what Christmas really means,” Proffitt said.
While FBC Bernstadt played a large role in the event by sponsoring eight children and donating over $1,000 toward gifts, Proffitt said that it was a community effort. In order to provide Christmas gifts and share the hope of Jesus’ birth, many people played different roles that included donating money, shopping for toys, praying over the families, and raising awareness for Adopt-a-Server on social media and via word of mouth.
“It was incredible to see our church and community step up in a time when it was really needed,” Proffitt said. “It’s just a simple yes to Jesus; that’s all it is. And he will surpass all of your expectations.”
