Grief Support Groups
Lone Oak First Baptist Church will host GriefShare, a faith-based, special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life after the death of a spouse, child, family member, or friend. Sessions will be held 5 p.m. each Sunday through Nov. 13, 2022, at Lone Oak First Baptist Church room A102, 3601 Lone Oak Rd., Paducah, in room A102. You can register in person or online at loneoakfbc.org. There is no cost to attend. Child care, however, is not available at this time. questions/additional information call 270-554-1441.
Items for the Church Calendar must be received by email by noon Tuesday to news@paducah sun.com. No handwritten announcements, please. Put Church Calendar in the subject line. Include the name, location, physical address, date, and time of the event, along with phone number and name for contact information.
