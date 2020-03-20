CHURCH CALENDAR
Concerts/Musicals
Trace Creek Baptist Church, 3577 Ky. 131, will present “The Promise 2020” at 7 p.m. April 3 and 10; at 2 and 7 p.m. April 4 and 11; and at 6 p.m. Easter Sunday, April 12. Doors open one hour before start time. There is no charge for admission. Reserved seating is available for groups of 20 at most performances, with the exception of April 10 and April 12. Group reservations can be secured by contacting the church office at 270-658-3304 or visiting www.tracecreek.org.
Fellowship
West Kentucky Christian Alliance will host the public short meetings of “St. Patrick/COVID-19 Christian Gathering and Prayer.” The short meetings at 30 minute intervals will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at Carson Park in Paducah today with music and refreshments. The meetings will adhere to ALL the CDC health guidelines, with small crowds, hand sanitizers, social distancing, etc., and all who feel sick should not attend. For any information about these meetings, call 270-994-3230.
• • •
Items for the Church Calendar must be received by email by noon on Tuesday to news@paducahsun.com. No handwritten announcements, please. Put Church Calendar in the subject line. Include the name, location, physical address, date and time of the event, along with phone number and name for contact information.
