FUNDRAISERSBethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 12304 Wickliffe Road, Kevil will host the ImpactOne Initiative Fish Fry and Chicken Dinner fundraiser with all the fixins,’ catered by Neil’s Catering. Hymn Sing tonight from 6:30-8:30 p.m. by the Gage Boy. Founder Whitney Morreau Zulu will speak at 7 p.m. about the mission’s work. Questions: 270-559-6245.
SPECIAL SERVICESFirst Christian Church, 420 Catherine Street, Metropolis, will be hosting Worship in the Park at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Fort Massac State Park fairgrounds sheltered pavilion by the pond. Special guest will be Eric Horner. Communion will be served. Seating at the pavilion will be limited, it is suggested to bring a lawn chair. Information: 618-524-7118.
