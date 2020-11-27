Church Calendar
FUNDRAISERS
Knights of Columbus Annual Canaan Fir Christmas Tree Sale, noon to 5 p.m. today, Paducah Downtown Farmers Market. Proceeds go to fund food baskets for 100 families in need. Sales continue daily until sold out. Monday through Friday 4 p.m to 7 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays noon to 5 p.m.
Items for the Church Calendar must be received by email by noon on Tuesday to news@paducahsun.com. No handwritten announcements, please. Put Church Calendar in the subject line. Include the name, location, physical address, date and time of the event, along with phone number and name for contact information.
