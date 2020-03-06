Concert/Musicals
Fountain Avenue United Methodist Church, 300 Fountain Ave., Paducah, will host a free Southern Gospel Concert by Karen Peck and New River at 6 p.m. March 13. A love offering will be taken.
Trace Creek Baptist Church, 3577 Ky. 131, will present “The Promise 2020” at 7 p.m. April 3 and 10; at 2 and 7 p.m. April 4 and 11; and at 6 p.m. Easter Sunday, April 12. Doors open one hour before start time. There is no charge for admission. Reserved seating is available for groups of 20 at most performances, with the exception of April 10 and April 12. Group reservations can be secured by contacting the church office at 270-658-3304 or visiting www.tracecreek.org.
Fellowship
Friendship Baptist Church, Paducah, is sponsoring the Extra Mile 5K race to benefit Pastor Alex and the Paducah School in Tanzania at 9:30 a.m., Saturday at Noble Park Pavilion 19. Call 270-534-1900 for information or visit http://extramile5K.Eventbrite.com to register online.
Harrison Street Missionary Baptist Church, 1126 Harrison St., Paducah, will host it’s We Care Senior Ministry Mini Health Fair and Wellness Fair on Wednesday, Mar. 11, 10:30 a.m. to Noon. Lunch to follow. 270-442-8946 for information.
