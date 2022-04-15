Church Calendar
Fundraising Events
St. Frances de Sales Catholic Church, Sixth and Broadway, Paducah, will be hosting a Lunch and Qulit Display from 10:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21 and Friday April 22 each day. Thursday’s menu, meatloaf and sides; Friday’s menu, chicken and dressing; dessert and drinks included both days. $10 per day. Information: 270-442-1923.
Special Events/Performances
Purpose Church of Murray will host its Kids Egg Drop and family fun day from 2 — 4 p.m. Saturday, at Calloway County Middle School. Inflatables, face painting, food trucks, photo booth, the Easter Bunny, and 20,000 eggs dropping from a helicopter. Information: 270-227-8707.
Trace Creek Baptist Church, 3577 State Route 131, Mayfield, will host its production of The Promise: A Pageant on the Life of Jesus Christ, tonight, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Easter Sunday, 6 p.m., free admission. Information: 270-658-3304 or online at tracecreek.org.
Items for the Church Calendar must be received by email by noon Tuesday to news@paducahsun.com. No handwritten announcements, please. Put Church Calendar in the subject line. Include the name, location, physical address, date, and time of the event, along with phone number and name for contact information.
