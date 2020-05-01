PRAYER MEETING
The 2020 National Day of Prayer services for McCracken County and vicinity will be held at the McCracken County Courthouse lawn at noon Thursday (May 7). An alternative drive-in service will held at 5 p.m. Thursday at Traders Mall (outside). Live services for the NDP will be broadcast on the NDP website and Facebook page 7-9 p.m. Thursday. All services will have CDC safe regulations. Information: 270-994-3230.
