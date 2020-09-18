Anniversary
New Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 643 Cruse Ave., Paducah, will celebrate its 146th anniversary at its regular 11 a.m. Sunday worship service with a message by the Rev. Fred L Ford. No other services will be held due to COVID-19 restrictions. Information: 270-443-5493.
Meals
Lone Oak Church of Christ is hosting a fish fry, 4-7 p.m. Saturday. Drive-thru pickup or until they run out. Pickup is limited to four per car. Information: 270-442-6688 or email luanne@wsheltoncpa.com.
Virtual Conference
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church is hosting its Virtual Annual Women’s Conference at 10 a.m. Saturday. This free conference will be titled “In Times Like These” with the Rev. Roszalyn Atkins as the keynote speaker.
To register, visit https://form.jotform.com/202378775957170 or visit the church’s Facebook page.

