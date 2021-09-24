Church Calendar
First Christian Church of Paducah, 415 Audubon Drive, will be hosting a Farmers’ Market from 10 — noon, Saturday. Homemade goods, tea, coffee, chocolate, baked goods, and plants will be sold. Barbecue whole smoked butt $45, chopped by the pound $8, and BBQ nachos $5. Text or call 270-564-9144. Proceeds for green chalice and children’s ministries. In case of rain, event will be in the fellowship hall.
Lone Oak Church of Christ, 2960 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, will host a community drive-thru fish fry, from 4 — 6 p.m. Saturday, at the church. Information: 270-442-6688.
Items for the Church Calendar must be received by email by noon Tuesday to news@paducahsun.com. No handwritten announcements, please. Put Church Calendar in the subject line. Include the name, location, physical address, date, and time of the event, along with phone number and name for contact information.
