SPECIAL SERVICESFirst Christian Church, 420 Catherine Street, Metropolis, will be hosting Worship in the Park at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, at Fort Massac State Park fairgrounds sheltered pavilion by the pond. Special guest will be Eric Horner. Communion will be served. Seating at the pavilion will be limited, it is suggested to bring a lawn chair. Information: 618-524-7118.
New Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 643 Cruse Ave., Paducah, will celebrate its 149th Church Anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, at the church. The Rev. Fred L. Ford is the pastor of New Ebenezer Missionary Church. Special guest will be the Rev. Joe Flagg, the choir & congregation of the Calvary Missionary Baptist Church of Henderson. Information: 270-444-7163.
