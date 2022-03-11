Church Calendar
Fundraisers
First Christian Church, 420 Catherine St. in Metropolis, will host a Chicken and Dumpling Dinner from 4-6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Dine-in and carryout service available downstairs in Fellowship Hall. Menu includes chicken and dumplings, green beans, cole slaw, rolls and cake for dessert. Beverages of tea, lemonade, coffee and water are available with dine-in only. Free-will donations accepted. Information call 618-524-7118 or 618-524-2331.
Special Events
The Women’s Ministry of Bellview Baptist Church, 4875 Old Mayfield Road in Paducah, will host its “Splash of Joy” women’s event at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 19. Tickets are $20.
Payment and name of attendee needs to be remitted to the Church by Sunday. Cost includes dinner, dessert, presentation, and door prizes. For information contact Carolyn at 270-816-3477.
Amazing Grace Lutheran Church, 1601 Jefferson, Paducah will host Dr. Frederick Baltz will be speaking at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 19 about the The Shroud of Turin and the evidence about its origin as well as its importance. A full size facsimile of the Shroud will be on display from 11 a.m — 3 p.m. Saturday.
Items for the Church Calendar must be received by email by noon Tuesday to news@paducahsun.com. No handwritten announcements, please. Put Church Calendar in the subject line. Include the name, location, physical address, date, and time of the event, along with phone number and name for contact information.
Items for the Church Calendar must be received by email by noon Tuesday to news@paducahsun.com.
No handwritten announcements, please. Put Church Calendar in the subject line. Include the name, location, physical address, date, and time of the event, along with phone number and name for contact information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.