FestivalsWest Kentucky Christian Alliance will sponsor a 2020 Fall Christian Festival, 1-6 p.m. Saturday, at the Fort Jefferson Cross in Wickliffe. Free food, music and speaking. This year’s theme is “The Signs Are Here — Wake Up!” Information: 270-994-3230.
AnniversariesMount Zion Baptist Church, 9701 Blandville Road, Paducah, will be celebrating its 177th anniversary with several events happening this weekend. On Saturday, it’s their second annual coed golf scramble at Silos Golf Course in West Paducah. Event starts at 9 a.m. and registration is is $34. Call 270-554-0518 for more details. ... A ladies get-together will be held at Noble Park at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Bring your lunch and a chair for a time of great fellowship! ... At 10 a.m. Sunday, the gospel group Eternal Vision will be in concert at the Family Life Center with a message by Shannon Shelby of Eternal Vision. A love offering will be received. A meal will be served after the concert and service.
MealsLone Oak Church of Christ is hosting a fish fry, 4-7 p.m. Sept. 19. Drive-thru pickup or until they run out. Pickup is limited to four per car. Information: 270-442-6688 or email luanne@wsheltoncpa.com.
Virtual ConferenceMacedonia Missionary Baptist Church is hosting its Virtual Annual Women’s Conference 10 a.m. Sept. 19. This free conference will be titled “In Times Like These” with the Rev. Roszalyn Atkins as the keynote speaker. To register, visit https://form.jotform.com/202378775957170 or visit the church’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.