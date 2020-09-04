Festivals
West Kentucky Christian Alliance will sponsor a 2020 Fall Christian Festival, from 1-6 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Fort Jefferson Cross in Wickliffe. Free food, music and speaking. This year’s theme is “The Signs Are Here — Wake Up!” Call 270-994-3230 for information.
