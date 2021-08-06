Church Calendar
Concerts
Community Chapel Church, 866 Salyer Creek Road, Benton, will be hosting The Williamsons from Wetukma, Okla., in concert, at 6 p.m. Saturday. Information: 619-405-6498.
Heartland Church, 4777 Alben Barkley Drive, Paducah, will be hosting The Gaither Vocal Band in concert with special guests Kevin Williams, Gene McDonald and Ladye Love Smith on Aug. 20. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the 7 p.m. concert start time. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.platformtickets.com. Information: 270-534-1400.
Revivals
West Kentucky Christian Alliance is hosting the “Let’s Come Together” revival Aug 16-18, beginning at 6:30 each night at the Paducah Riverfront. Guest evangelist is Steve Warren as well as other local pastors. Information: 270-994-3230 or 270-519-5734.
Special Services
St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 2701 Broadway, Paducah, will be hosting a special welcoming service for the Rev. Grace Alworth at its 10 a.m. worship service. Information: 270-488-2414.
Items for the Church Calendar must be received by email by noon Tuesday to news@paducahsun.com. No handwritten announcements, please. Put Church Calendar in the subject line. Include the name, location, physical address, date, and time of the event, along with phone number and name for contact information.
