Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 830 Oscar Cross Ave., Paducah will celebrate their 147th Church Anniversary during their 11 a.m. morning worship hour under the leadership of Rev. Donna G. Hawkins. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. prior to the worship hour. Information: 270-443-1428.
Items for the Church Calendar must be received by email by noon Tuesday to news@paducahsun.com. No handwritten announcements, please. Put Church Calendar in the subject line. Include the name, location, physical address, date, and time of the event, along with phone number and name for contact information.
