Fundraisers

First Christian Church, 420 Catherine Street, Metropolis, will host a Chicken and Dumpling Dinner, 4 — 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022. Dine-in and carryout service available downstairs in Fellowship Hall. Menu includes chicken and dumplings, green beans, cole slaw, rolls and cake for dessert. Beverages of tea, lemonade, coffee and water are available with dine-in only. Free-will donations accepted. Information call 618-524-7118 or 618-524-2331.

Special Events

The Women’s Ministry of Bellview Baptist Church, 4875 Old Mayfield Road, Paducah, will host its “Splash of Joy” women’s event at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022. Tickets are $20. Payment and name of attendee needs to be remitted to the Church by Sunday, March 13. Cost includes dinner, dessert, presentation, and door prizes. Information: contact Carolyn at 270-816-3477.

Items for the Church Calendar must be received by email by noon Tuesday to news@paducahsun.com. No handwritten announcements, please. Put Church Calendar in the subject line. Include the name, location, physical address, date, and time of the event, along with phone number and name for contact information.

