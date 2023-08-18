Church Calendar
SPECIAL CHURCH
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Church Calendar
SPECIAL CHURCH
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 830 Oscar Cross Ave., Paducah, will celebrate the eighth pastoral anniversary of Pastor Donna G. Newsome Hawkins and Deacon Henderson Hawkins, Jr. with three special services from tonight to Sunday. A gospel music concert will take place at 6 p.m. tonight at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 South Eighth St., Paducah. A free prayer breakfast honoring Deacon Henderson Hawkins, Jr. will be held at 9 a.m. tomorrow in the Educational Annex at Mt. Moriah. The eighth pastoral anniversary celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday morning service at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. Special guests will be Daronda Tyler, associate minister from the Church of the Living God. The 3 p.m. afternoon service will be held at Macedonia with Rev. Calvin R. Cole, Sr. and the Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church Family as special guests. Information: 270-556-2172.
Items for the Church Calendar must be received by email by noon Tuesday to news@paducahsun.com. No handwritten announcements, please. Put Church Calendar in the subject line. Include the name, location, physical address, date and time of the event, along with phone number and name for contact information.
Items for the Church Calendar must be received by email by noon Tuesday to news@paducahsun.com. No handwritten announcements, please. Put Church Calendar in the subject line. Include the name, location, physical address, date and time of the event, along with phone number and name for contact information.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.