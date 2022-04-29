Fundraising Events
St. Frances de Sales Catholic Church, Sixth and Broadway, Paducah, will be hosting a Lunch and Qulit Display from 10:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. today. Today’s menu, chicken and dressing, dessert, and drinks included for $10. Information: 270-442-1923.
St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 2701 Broadway, Paducah will host its Indoor Yard Sale 7 a.m. — 1 p.m. today and 8 a.m. — 1 p.m. Saturday. Information: 270-488-2414.
New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian, 7680 New Hope Church Road, Paducah, will host it Annual Derby Day Fish Fry for outreach programs and ministries from 4 — 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7. Cost is adults $12, children (ages 4 — 11) $12; and children under age 3 free. Menu includes fish, french fries, coleslaw, beans, hush puppies, and homemade deserts with carryout available. Information: 270-556-3533.
SPECIAL SERVICES
West Kentucky Christian Alliance will host a 2022 National Day of Prayer services on the Paducah courthouse lawn at noon Thursday, May 5. Bring a chair and participate. This years theme is “ The Signs Show We Need Prayer More Than Ever”. For information, call 270-994-3230.
Items for the Church Calendar must be received by email by noon Tuesday to news@paducahsun.com. No handwritten announcements, please. Put Church Calendar in the subject line. Include the name, location, physical address, date, and time of the event, along with phone number and name for contact information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.