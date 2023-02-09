Some people will do anything for affirmation and in so doing bring their whole profession down to the basest level of their consumers. It might be shocking clothing, shocking performances, or shocking speeches. It gets air time and the attention of those who approve and those who do not. The goal is not a great performance, the goal is to get people talking.

I have never watched an awards show and probably never will, but apparently yet another mediocre song won an award with a mediocre act. I did watch about thirty seconds of the official video (not the one from the awards show) before deciding that it was shock value not voice or lyric quality that delivered the winning vote.

