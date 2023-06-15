This Sunday we celebrate Father’s Day. It began sometime around 1908 or 1910, depending upon the sources one comes across. In 1966 President Lyndon Johnson declared that the third Sunday in June would be a day to remember Fathers. In 1972 President Richard Nixon made it a national holiday.

What does it mean to be a good father? One way to think of it is one who has earned the right and has the ability to deliver those corny one-liners, affectionately called “dad jokes.” One thing is certain — being a father is much more than a biological relationship. Fatherhood is something that does not happen just because one has sired a child. Fatherhood must be learned and earned. The best ones teach the next generation of young men how to be a good father.

