The Jewish holiday, Rosh Hashanah, marks the beginning of the Jewish High Holy Days. The holiday celebrates the start of a new year and the creation of Adam and Eve. Rosh Hashanah, which translates to “head of the year,” is a time of renewal and rebirth.
Dr. Laurie Ballew, a member of Temple Israel in Paducah, explained the celebrations of Rosh Hashanah.
“During this time, especially Rosh Hashanah and the days leading up to Yom Kippur, are a time of celebration, introspection, and food,” Ballew said.
Rosh Hashanah 2023 marks 5,784 years since Adam and Eve. Judaism follows the Hebrew calendar, which is divided into 13 months with 28 days in each month, so holidays fall on a different day each year.
This year, Erev Rosh Hashanah, or the eve of Rosh Hashanah, falls on Friday, September 15th. Starting Saturday for ten days, Jews reflect and repent for their actions over the past year.
“So, if I’ve done something to hurt you, it’s a time for me to think about it and come talk to you about what I’ve done and ask for forgiveness,” Ballew explained.
The ten-day reflection period leads up to the holiday of Yom Kippur. Yom Kippur is considered the holiest day of the year because it is the day of atonement. People who practice Judaism fast for 24 hours on Yom Kippur to repent for their sins and honor their ancestors.
Chef Proprietor of Freight House Sara Bradley explained the significance of fasting. “Jews have had so many times where they had to go out into the desert and have nothing. Jews thrive under hardship and having to do things out of necessity,” Bradley said.
Jewish people use food to celebrate most holidays. Food offers a way for people to connect, regardless of where they are in the world. For example, Dr. Laurie Ballew has siblings living in Israel. She said on Rosh Hashanah Eve, “When they sit down for their meal, they will be eating the same thing I’m eating. So, it’s that connection.”
Dr. Ballew explained the significance of symbolism and traditions in Judaism, and Jews’ ability to withstand suffering. “We follow the laws that were given to Moses, by God on Mount Sinai. And by following that, that’s what keeps us together, plus these traditions, the cultural traditions. And I think because God wants us to survive, so we survived,” Ballew said.
To celebrate Rosh Hashanah, Jews eat apples, honey, pomegranates, and challah.
“On Passover, there’s this thing where we dip bitter herbs into salt water. Rosh Hashanah is all about sweet. We Jews actually avoid bitter things and vinegary things,” Bradley said. Ballew explained, “You want to have a sweet and good year.”
Apples are symbolic of the strength of Jewish people and Judaism.
“The significance of apples is, of all the other fruit trees that grow, apples are the only fruit that start to produce before the leaves come. So, all the other fruit trees, the leaves come, and they protect the fruit from the sun or the weather, but not apples. The fruit comes first, and it has the significance that Jews can survive without the protection from other people,” Bradley explained.
“Honey is because bees can sting you and hurt you, but they also produce something very sweet. The significance of honey is, yes, there’s something bad, but from it comes something really good,” Bradley said.
Pomegranates represent the 613 commandments in the Torah. The Torah is the five books of Moses and the law of Judaism. It contains 613 commandments that are good deeds Jewish people are supposed to keep.
“The pomegranate is full of all these seeds. So, the pomegranate, when you cut it open, it reminds us of 613 good deeds that we’re supposed to do,” Ballew said.
Finally, challah is a Jewish braided bread eaten on Rosh Hashanah.
“On Rosh Hashanah, you always eat round challah. So, it’s braided into a round shape, and that is symbolic of the circle of life,” Bradley said.
Temple Israel is located downtown Paducah, across from Carson Park, and is open to new members and individuals interested in learning about Judaism. The temple is having a service on Friday, Sept. 15, for Erev Rosh Hashanah and an Oneg, or after celebration, on Friday night, with food and challah.
Another service will take place on Saturday morning, Sept. 16, to celebrate Rosh Hashanah.
If someone is looking for a place to worship or wants to hear more about Judaism, visit Temple Israel’s website, templeisraelky.com, or give them a call at 270-442-4104.
