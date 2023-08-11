Human beings are always getting themselves into strange situations.
For example, we live in a world where people walk around with a device that keeps them connected to most other human beings in the world. Connected to this device are other devices that fill our ears with whatever we choose. There are people who walk around in an iso-bubble never really seeing what, or who, is around them. Yet, many of those same people are desperate to be seen. It is a contemporary example of consistently breaking the rule, “Do to others as you would have them do to you.”
For those of us who go into the store or out in public without a connected device or earbuds, it is a strange world. What I sometimes see could easily be the beginning of a science fiction horror movie a few decades ago. What counts for being noticed by some has less to do with contact with those in our physical vicinity and more to do with being noticed in cyber land.
Teachers can all see the destructive effect this is having on our children. The difficulty is that more parents than not seem to be either oblivious or part of the problem. It is no secret that empathy among many young people is virtually non-existent. Many children identify more with an avatar than their actual person. Having to engage the world with all our faults and failures is becoming more and more difficult because of the way parents are allowing children to treat each other.
Now, allow me to say that what our children are trying to manage is not a world that they created. It is one that the adults have created and which they, with their limited life experience and immature minds, are having to navigate. There are few things as wretched as generations of adults working out their failures and anxieties through their children. This is nothing new, but it has never made it right.
This passing on of failures and the resulting overcompensation from one generation to the next is the reason that the societal “pendulum” swings every few decades. It is the reason that generations have different emphases. It is why there are different strengths and weaknesses in society as time passes.
There is, however, a way to steady things a bit. There is a way to help each other manage this world we have made. In the New Testament, Paul wrote a letter to the Philippians in which he is telling them how to recover the joy they had lost. His instruction is solid, even if one leaves out faith. But with faith it is a powerful tool to help all of us learn how to treat each other better.
Paul’s instruction is to not aim our anxiety at other people, but toward God through prayer. Such faith, he tells us, brings peace, and keeps us focused on what is most important. Then comes advice that we all can put into practice. Look for those things that are true, honorable, just, pure, lovely, gracious and excellent. Look for anything that is worthy of praise.
Aim anxiety in the right direction — I know that is easier said than done. Seek to lift others up by encouraging the good things and therefore making room for growth in those areas. Feed the good stuff, starve the harmful.
Here is what Philippians says, “Have no anxiety about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which passes all understanding, will keep your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. Finally, brethren, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is gracious, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things. What you have learned and received and heard and seen in me, do; and the God of peace will be with you.”
