Human beings are always getting themselves into strange situations.

For example, we live in a world where people walk around with a device that keeps them connected to most other human beings in the world. Connected to this device are other devices that fill our ears with whatever we choose. There are people who walk around in an iso-bubble never really seeing what, or who, is around them. Yet, many of those same people are desperate to be seen. It is a contemporary example of consistently breaking the rule, “Do to others as you would have them do to you.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In