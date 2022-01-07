One of my favorite environments is outside right after a snowfall. There is a clean and clear quality to the air and sound is muffled so as to draw one into peace, if only for a few moments. When enough snow falls, it causes us to either slow down or stop completely. Even if we go about our regular business, we must make some adjustments.
If we are prepared it is not so stressful. Some need to be prepared to go out into the elements while others gain the potential for an unexpected break. Being prepared for both is important.
Being ready for the next thing in life, whether it be tomorrow or the next decade, is crucial to both work and rest. We might normally think of work or rest in terms of physical or mental exertion, but there is more to it than that. I expect we have all experienced days with little physical activity and yet still feeling tired as well as days of hard work and feeling energized for another activity afterward.
This is because rest involves all our being. This type of rest is not sleep — we all need enough of that to do anything. Rest in the spiritual sense has first to do with knowing our limits and taking time to keep our lives balanced and focused. Rest is much more than stopping work. It is intentionally taking a break from necessary production or consumption. No one can, for long, be consumed with either and maintain health and good relationships.
Being intentional about rest means that we know the difference between “work” and “rest.” I know people whose rest involves running, swimming, or working in the garden. I know others whose rest is reading or watching or playing sports. Those things that allow us to step away from what we believe we must do and into those things that we enjoy count as rest.
There is another rest, however, that supersedes others. I like to think of it as relational rest. It begins with God and filters into all aspects of our lives. This is different than peace. Peace is the freedom from disturbance. Rest is where we go and what we do to recover our strength. For us to be able to function well as human beings it is imperative that we work to form restful relationships.
This is a lifetime’s project. If we are fortunate we have restful relationships built into our lives as children, but this is not the experience of many. It is necessary to find communities where such relationships can develop and flourish. This is not easy and it requires humility and the willingness and capacity to change. It is, however, worth all the work.
There are few things in life as valuable as restful relationships. Those in which we find confrontation and forgiveness in the measures required without fear. Relationships that energize us and prepare us for the days and tasks ahead, knowing that they will be there in every phase and every circumstance of life.
Being prepared for rest means doing all we can while we can. It means being able to focus on those things that renew and reinvigorate us to do to those things that are harder and necessary. It may be work or other obligation, but none of us can do well when we are constantly tired or distracted. Good work leads to good rest and good rest leads to good work.
Prepare yourself for both and seek restful relationships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.