Words come and go in their popularity. There will always be a new (old) word recycled to make consumers feel special. It is not always bad. Sometimes it is worth paying a premium for someone else to sift through the dust and fleas so that all we need do is show up or buy a subscription. As with most things in life, it is the motivation of the expert choosing what and how we see their product that matters most.

Curated vacations or excursions can save us time and hassle and are sometimes worth it. They help the local economy. But they also make us believe we have seen a place when we have never been in the home of a local or taken public transportation. We leave with a picture that the vested interests want us to have. It is one thing to take a taxi, it is quite another to see where the taxi driver lives.

