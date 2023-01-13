I was recently at a guest services counter on a cruise ship. I was helping my in-laws sort out an activity for the next day. They were gracious enough to pay partial fare for 20 of us to be together for a few days. The line was not long, but the complaining was in full voice before my line-mates ever approached the counter. I know they didn’t have anywhere else to be because we were on a boat in the middle of the Caribbean.

I approached the assistant who had just gotten an earful from the person ahead of me. I heard enough to know it was their mistake that caused the problem and they needed someone to blame. When I approached, I said, “I’ll bet your faces look different when you turn around.” She laughed and said, “You have no idea what a relief it is to turn around.” She solved my problem, and I told her she was good at her job. Because she was.

