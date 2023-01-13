I was recently at a guest services counter on a cruise ship. I was helping my in-laws sort out an activity for the next day. They were gracious enough to pay partial fare for 20 of us to be together for a few days. The line was not long, but the complaining was in full voice before my line-mates ever approached the counter. I know they didn’t have anywhere else to be because we were on a boat in the middle of the Caribbean.
I approached the assistant who had just gotten an earful from the person ahead of me. I heard enough to know it was their mistake that caused the problem and they needed someone to blame. When I approached, I said, “I’ll bet your faces look different when you turn around.” She laughed and said, “You have no idea what a relief it is to turn around.” She solved my problem, and I told her she was good at her job. Because she was.
In recent years, I have made it an explicit goal to leave every service person I encounter, from the person bagging my groceries to the specialist surgeon, with a word of encouragement. Whether they deserve it or not.
It is my opinion that Christians should be on the side of victims of abuse and crime. We should be on the side of those who are fleeing their homeland because conditions are so difficult. It is a theme from the beginning to the end of the Bible that faithfulness and justice walk together. Where there is injustice there is a lack of faithfulness. Anyone paying attention knows that injustice occurs inside and outside the “walls of the church.”
Jesus speaks to this in the Sermon on the Mount. “You are the salt of the earth; but if salt has lost its taste, how shall its saltness be restored? It is no longer good for anything except to be thrown out and trodden under foot by men.” (Matt. 5:13). In other words, Jesus’ disciples are to be discernably different in attitude and action and if not expect to be run over. A high calling with a strong word of warning.
He immediately follows this with, “You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hid. Nor do people light a lamp and put it under a bushel, but on a stand. . . Let your light shine . . . [before others] so they can see your good works.” (Matt. 5:14-16). There is a difference between doing something to be seen and doing something that is seen. The first planned is and manipulative and only done when it is advantageous. The second is done as a matter of practice and discipline and is done because it is right, and sometimes courageous.
When we begin to understand that what happens on earth matters more than just punching a ticket to a better place in the afterlife, we can pay more attention to a couple of sometimes overlooked words in the Lord’s Prayer.
“Our Father who art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread, and forgive our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors; and lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil” (Matt. 6:9-13, RSV).
Being salt and light in the small parts of our lives matters. Being salt and light helps in God’s work to bring his kingdom of peace and justice to this world. Reconciliation, redemption, salvation, and forgiveness, become richer and more powerful words when we think to apply them to the here and now. They call us not to simply look to a better place, but to actively and courageously work to make this a better place.
Be salt and light, whether those around us deserve it or not. Salt is salt wherever it is. Light is light wherever it is. They do not fit in, they change their environments for the better.
