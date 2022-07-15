ALTO PASS — The Bald Knob Cross of Peace in Alto Pass, Illinois, will host the UNITE at the Cross Christian Music Festival Saturday and Sunday, July 16-17. The event is being produced by Great Big Family Productions in partnership with Midwest Music Supply and sponsored by ChildFund.
“It has always been the mission of the Bald Knob Cross of Peace to provide a place where people can unite to experience the presence of God,” said Jeffrey Isbell, executive director of Bald Knob Cross.
“The response from the successful Sidewalk Prophets concert in 2021 was overwhelming, and we know the region will once again unite at the Cross for this special two-day festival. We are excited to host UNITE at the Cross, a two-day music festival with some of the largest names in contemporary Christian music and southern gospel.”
On Saturday, July 16, the gates open at 2 p.m. with music starting at 5 p.m. The day will include Katy Nichole; Apollo LTD; Coby James; Torey D’Shaun, of St. Louis; and Lee Marie, of Herrin. Headlining the lineup is We are Messengers.
On Sunday, July 17, the gates open at 1 p.m. with music starting at 5:30 p.m. The lineup will include Kelly Crabb and the Bowling Sisters; Adam Crabb of the Gaither Vocal Band; the Down East Boys; and The Chandlers. Headlining the lineup is Grammy Award-winning Jason Crabb.
“It’s a big score to be able to bring so many prominent acts in Christian music to our region for a family event,” Isbell said. “A Christian music festival of this magnitude has never been held in southern Illinois, and we are excited to be hosting it at one of the world’s largest crosses.”
General admission tickets for the festival are $25 per day with group pricing available. An exclusive VIP experience is available for $99 per day and will feature a meet-and-greet and autograph session with the artists.
Food trucks and vendors will be on-site, which is located at 3630 Bald Knob Rd., Alto Pass.
Tickets are on sale at www.uniteatthecross.com.
