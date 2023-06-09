Back in April, I took this space to say something about Artificial Intelligence. Since then, less than two months ago, there have been many who are ringing alarm bells about its dangers. In April, I suggested that the danger of A.I. is that the world becomes an even more unequitable place. It seems that progress tends to lift nearly everyone at least a little, but lifts a few much higher.

I believe this has been the case at least since writing on materials other than stone was invented. By the time books became affordable to the masses, there were a myriad of other advances that left them behind again. We have developed an expectation that there will be a few “early adopters” of technology that will eventually drive costs down for the rest of us. Can you imagine paying over $2,500 for a 21-inch television (equivalent to what one cost in 1955)?

