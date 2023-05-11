Every new technology has great potential for good or ill. Every blessing can be abused to the point of becoming a curse. Every form of government is dependent upon its citizens. Any reputable workplace can be a joy or a misery depending upon management. It is always about the heart.

Bad situations change over time when people with good hearts and skills are left to lead. Good situations are made awful and damaging when self-seeking people use others to serve their ends. Any system, organization, or team rises or falls on the character and accountability of those who make up the group.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In