There is no feeling like having a plan that works just like it was drawn up — I guess. Can’t say that it has ever happened to me. That’s not to say that most things haven’t worked out eventually. It is not to say that having a plan isn’t important. We all know that it is crucial. I just can’t think of any big project in life that hasn’t met with a few unexpected bumps and bends.
Sometimes it is because there is genuine resistance from an outside source. More often, it is because it is nearly impossible to have all the necessary information at the beginning to ensure all goes as expected.
When it comes to my faith, that is most definitely the case. There was a time when I knew exactly what to say to let someone know exactly what to do in order to please God. I knew the details. I knew what not to do in church and out. I was certain that I had in hand how to guarantee God’s acceptance based on what I knew and what I did.
I expect that most Christians (at least the ones I’ve talked to) have experienced some form of this. It is true of people of other faiths as well. Most groups have some sort of marker by which that certainty can be achieved, and we all feel the pressure to comply. Most of these markers are not bad and many of them are good and positive.
When that certainty feeds into expectations we have of life based on our understanding of the details we will run into trouble. I have had a few moments in life when I thought, “I’ve followed the rules, I’ve done what I am supposed to do — and then this!” If my faith is based on expected experiences because of what I have done or what I know, it will run aground at some point.
Abandoning certainty was one of the most liberating processes of my life. For our purposes here this is not the same as abandoning assurance or abandoning faith. It is just the opposite. It is fully realizing that such assurance is beyond me to produce or to grant to others. I still believe what I believe and will tenaciously defend and argue it. However, neither my nor your eternal destination is at stake based on what either of us know.
This may sound counterintuitive or offensive to some, but I would suggest that it leaves room for God to work on both parties. It is sometimes difficult to judge another’s heart based on immediate behavior. I have, at times, been pressed to do or say things that are decidedly unacceptable. Sometimes people get stuck, and no amount of knowledge, teaching, or guilt-tripping can pull them out. Teaching, arguing, and a portion of guilt are necessary, but they are only part of the process.
As is often the case, there is someone who has already said this better than I ever could. One of my favorites, Oswald Chambers (1874 — 1917), often quoted here, suggests in My Utmost for His Highest,
“If in preaching the Gospel you substitute your clear knowledge of the way of salvation for confidence in the power of the Gospel, you hinder people getting to Reality. You have to see that while you proclaim your knowledge of the way of salvation, you yourself are rooted and grounded in faith in God. Never rely on the clearness of your exposition, but as you give your exposition see that you are relying on the Holy Spirit. Rely on the certainty of God’s redemptive power, and He will create His own life in souls.
“When once you are rooted in Reality, nothing can shake you. If your faith is in experiences, any thing that happens is likely to upset that faith; but nothing can ever upset God or the almighty Reality of Redemption; base your faith on that, and you are as eternally secure as God.”
Abandoning my certainty for the certainty of God opens room for the Spirit to work in my life and of those around me. I know that it has taken a lot of pressure off and improved my hope for mankind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.