There is no feeling like having a plan that works just like it was drawn up — I guess. Can’t say that it has ever happened to me. That’s not to say that most things haven’t worked out eventually. It is not to say that having a plan isn’t important. We all know that it is crucial. I just can’t think of any big project in life that hasn’t met with a few unexpected bumps and bends.

Sometimes it is because there is genuine resistance from an outside source. More often, it is because it is nearly impossible to have all the necessary information at the beginning to ensure all goes as expected.

