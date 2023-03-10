The Danish philosopher Soren Kierkegaard (1814 -1855), is famous for describing faith as a “leap.” Philosopher-speak is always specialized and usually abstract. Somewhere along the way a few people added the word “blind” to “leap.” This is the opposite of what Kierkegaard was saying.

Faith according to Hebrews 11, includes “assurance” and “understanding.” In fact Kierkegaard says, “Faith must not rest content with unintelligibility; [it is] the repulsion from the unintelligible, the absurd, [that expresses] the passion of faith.” In other words, he is in accord with Anselm of Canterbury, who adopted the maxim, “I believe so that I may understand.”

