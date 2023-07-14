A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans an extended closure of KY 1943 in northern Lyon County starting Monday, July 17.
According to a KYTC news release, KY 1943 will be closed at the 2 mile marker to allow the construction of a new bridge over Crab Creek. This closure is along KY 1943 about 1/2 mile west of KY 373 and 2 miles east of KY 295.
There will be no marked detour. KYTC said this extended closure of KY 1943 is expected to be in place for up to 120 days.
Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor on this $1,499,724 group bridge project that includes construction of two bridges. KYTC said the target completion date is Nov. 17.
According to the news release, timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. People do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.
