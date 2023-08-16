The 2022 season was not what the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado had hoped for. Going 6-7 with a three-game deep playoff run was less than expected coming off of a Class 3A State Championships runner-up team. Head Coach Sean Thompson says those two seasons are behind them and the expectations for his team are as high as ever.
“At Paducah Tilghman, the expectations are always high and it’s no different this year,” Thompson said. “Our job is to make sure we meet those expectations every day as opposed to looking back at the end of the year and saying we did or we didn’t; we’ve got to attack those expectations every day.”
Heading into the 2023 season, the Blue Tornado are stacked with veteran talent. Leading the charge and heading into his junior year a as two-year starting quarterback is Jack James. Two years ago James was tasked with being the starting quarterback as a freshman. Now, with more experience under his belt he looks to continue to lead his team back to Kroger Field.
“What people don’t see is his (Jack’s) work ethic,” Coach Thompson said. “He gets a lot of blame in Paducah, when things don’t go well it’s easy to blame the quarterback and he handles it well. But, there are very few kids in the state that can live the schedule that he lives and put in the work that he does. The biggest difference you’re going to see from him this year though, is he has learned how to be a leader.”
Last season James threw for 2,185 yards, connected on 23 touchdown passes and averaged 168.1 yards per game. On his feet, he added another 74 yards on 58 carries.
Must of the QB’s success came from the wide variety of receives that James had to choose from last season. A total of seven different receivers netted triple-digit receiving yards and out of those seven, four remain on the roster ready to continue hauling in the catches.
With leading receiver LeBran McMullen moving on after graduation, JoeAvion Starks comes in with the most receiving yards from last season with 368, while also leading the team in touchdown receptions.
A big story line for the 2023 Blue Tornado is their jump from Class 3A up to 4A. They will take on new district opponents including Henderson County, Hopkinsville, Allen County-Scottsville, Logan County and Warren East. However, Henderson and Hoptown are two familiar teams that have met under the Friday night lights multiple times over the years.
“We never step onto the field and think we don’t have a chance to win that game and that’s no different moving to 4A,” Thompson said. “What we have to do a better job of this season is being more consistent. We’ve been too up and down throughout the season over the last two years and that’s something that’s going to have to change if we want to play with the top of 4A.”
Paducah Tilghman football always starts their season off with high caliber opponents and this season is no different. They open up the season with their flagship game, Rumble on the River where they take on their crosstown rivals, the McCracken County Mustangs. From there they take on another local opponent in Graves County before taking on Mayfield to continue a rivalry tradition that’s over 100 years old. That contest against the Cardinals will be the home opener for the Blue Tornado on Friday, September 1.
“For us, we feel like there are so many early emotional games with McCracken and turn around to play a Graves County team who can smack you in the mouth and at the end of the night you know you’ve played them,” Thompson said. “Then follow that up with the Mayfield week which we don’t even have to talk about the pressure that comes along with that week. So our first three weeks alone are tough but we feel that schedule sets us up for district play as well as the playoffs and that’s why you welcome it as a coach because ultimately the goal is to win the last one.”
