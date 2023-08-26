The annual Empty Bowls project of Paducah gets underway Saturday at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center.
The event, which aims to connect local artists, residents, and restaurants, will run from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Tckets can be purchased at the door for $18.
Attendees will be able to choose a special, handmade ceramic bowl — one of over 1,000 — and fill it with food from local restaurants. All of the proceeds will go toward Paducah nonprofit, Community Kitchen.
The kitchen is open every week day from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. for those in need.
Sally Michelsen, director of the kitchen, said “It helps us every day because as everyone knows food cost is so high and we’re still having to buy food. And people come in maybe needing a pair of shoes, they don’t have any shoes on. We go buy a pair of tennis shoes, and these are people that are really in need.
The kitchen is staffed by volunteers. To volunteer, visit their website at emptybowlspaducah.com or call 270-908-0090.
