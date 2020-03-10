Emma Lou Crouch, 91, of Mayfield died on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at 7 p.m. at the family home.
She was born in Mayfield on November 28, 1928, to Vodra and Bessie Noe Dowdy. She married Kenneth Crouch on January 22, 1949.
Mrs. Crouch was a member of Northside Baptist Church and Golden Circle Sunday School class. She worked for Merit Clothing, Wright and Crouch Construction and Crouch Construction as a bookkeeper.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Kenneth Crouch; three sons, Larry (Rhonda) Crouch of Jeffersonville, Indiana, Keith (Kathy) Crouch of Mayfield, and Donnie (Ann) Crouch of Paducah; seven grandchildren, Andy (Carrie) Crouch of Jeffersonville, Indiana, Lori (Clay) Cundiff of Louisville, Michael Crouch of Mayfield, Kevin Crouch of Dallas, Texas, Brett Crouch of Louisville, Brandon (Chantelle) Crouch of Bowling Green, KY, and Andrea Crouch of Nashville, TN; and eight great-grandchildren, Cooper Crouch, Collin Crouch, Lila Cundiff, Kaley Crouch, Gracie Crouch, Emerson Crouch, Trad Crouch and Miles Crouch.
Mrs. Crouch was preceded in death by one sister, Annie Mae Luter; one brother, Calvin Dowdy; and her parents, Vodra and Bessie Noe Dowdy.
Funeral services for Mrs. Emma Lou Crouch will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Al Chandler and Wes Fowler will officiate. Interment will follow at North Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Andy Crouch, Clay Cundiff, Lori Cundiff, Michael Crouch, Kevin Crouch, Brett Crouch, Brandon Crouch, and Andrea Crouch. Her great-grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the funeral home.
