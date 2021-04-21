EDDYVILLE — Elizabeth Ann Stone, 84, of Eddyville, died on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Christian Care Center in Kuttawa.
She was a homemaker and a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include one son, David Stone, of Eddyville; three daughters, Patricia Osborne of Lyon County, Janice Burton of Eddyville and Glenda Ashlock of Princeton; three sisters, Kathi Carrol of Eddyville, Linda Sandefur of Evansville, Indiana, and Mary Ramey of Cadiz; two brothers, Harold Hall of Eddyville and Hale Hall of Henderson; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Lee Stone; three sons, Charles Stone, Dennis Stone and Donnie Stone; and one sister. Her parents were Clifton and Dorothy Stone Hall.
Services were Tuesday at Lakeland Funeral Home with Jeremy Short officiating. Burial followed in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Lyon County.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Jerry Dunning, 1059 St. Rt. 293, Eddyville, KY 42038.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at: www.lakelandchapel.com.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at: www.lakelandchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.