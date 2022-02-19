Elizabeth Ann Hammons, 85, of Eddyville, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Caldwell Medical Center in Princeton.
She was born on Dec. 14, 1936, in Lyon County to her late parents, Thomas and Naomi Gray Kingston. Elizabeth was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Lyon County. She ran Hammons Family Care from 1989-1991 after she retired from a long career with Caldwell County Hospital in 1989 as a Nurse’s Aide. She collected dolls and enjoyed soap operas, but her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. Her family will miss how her smile lit up the room.
Elizabeth is survived by one daughter, Cindy Story (Charles) of Fredonia; one son, Todd Hammons (Jamie) of Eddyville; three sisters, Mildred Gray of Kuttawa, Mable Wheatley of Eddyville, Lucy Storms of Princeton; one brother, Jesse Kingston of Jackson, Michigan; two grandchildren, Jessica Hammons of Eddyville, Andrea Akridge (Lance) of Brentwood, Tennessee; seven great-grandchildren, Austin Story, Taylor Casillas, Caitlyn Travis, Tyler Ketchey, Bryce, Luke, and Elise Akridge; four great-great-grandchildren, Harper and Elijah Partee, Bennett Story and Lana Casillas.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Lee Hammons; one son, Denny Hammons; two sisters, Ruby Smith, Ruth Doom; two brothers, Thomas Kingston, William Kingston; and two grandchildren, Chuck Story, Coleman Adams.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Morgan’s Funeral Home with Brian Grigg officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Lyon County.
Visitation will be held from noon until service time on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Morgan’s Funeral Home.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at www.morgansfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.