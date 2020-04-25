LOUISVILLE — Kentucky’s electric cooperatives are warning customers of scammers who may try to fool them into thinking their power could be shut off during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The cooperatives, which together serve about a third of the state’s population, said they are seeing a surge in scammers demanding payments from customers.
A release from Kentucky Electric Cooperatives said customers in at least six service areas have reported getting calls from someone claiming to work for the local electric co-op asking for a payment. The scammers threaten to shut off power to the customer.
Last month, the Kentucky Public Service Commission issued an order that halts disconnections for nonpayment and fees for late payments.
The cooperatives are telling customers they should avoid arranging payments or divulging account or personal information over the phone if they are not sure they are speaking to the utility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.