Paducah, KY (42001)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing for the afternoon. High 61F. ESE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.