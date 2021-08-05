Elberta Windhorst, 97, of Metropolis, died Thursday, July 29, 2021, at her home.
Private graveside services were held on Monday, August 2, 2021, at the Masonic Cemetery in Metropolis.
A memorial service will be held on Zoom on Aug. 28, 2021.
Additional obituary information is pending and arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
