Elaine Williamson, 62, of Princeton, passed away April 24, 2022, at her home.
Elaine was born Jan. 29, 1960, to her mother, Joyce Freeman Tichenor of Florida and the late Billie Elwood Martin. She was a member of Saratoga United Methodist Church and was a teller at First Southern National Bank in Princeton. Elaine enjoyed quilting, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Ronnie Williamson of Princeton; one daughter, Laura Grace (Jayson) Paris of Caldwell County; two step-sons, Devin (Lindsey) Williamson of Princeton, Cory (Hannah) Williamson of Princeton; two step-daughters, Tana (Jeff) Meade of Lexington, Megan Shearin of California; step-father, Dr. Bill Tichenor of Florida; one sister, Beth Rogers of Princeton; nine grandchildren, Hadley, Alex, Colin, Noah, Aedyn, Presley, Marley, Anna and Easton; and two nephews, Jake Rogers and Josh Rogers.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Morgan’s Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Morgan’s Funeral Home with Rev. Steve McVay and Dr. Bill Tichenor officiating. Burial will follow at Saratoga United Methodist Church Cemetery in Lyon County.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Saratoga United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Jane Wells, 543 St. Rt. 730 East, Eddyville, KY 42038.
You may light a candle or leave a message with the family at www.morgansfuneralhome.com.
