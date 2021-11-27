METROPOLIS, Ill. — Ed Beard, 74, of Metropolis, formerly of Bradford, Arkansas, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, with Rick Griffey officiating. A visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at the IOOF cemetery.
Ed retired from Laidlaw as a plant superintendent after 38 years. In his spare time, he loved to hunt and fish.
Ed is survived by his wife of 54 years, Doris (Smart) Beard; two sons, Allen Beard and wife Tiffany and Mark Beard and wife Tina; six grandchildren, Charlstyn Brown (Austin), Keaton Beard (Amy), Kolby Beard, Klarissa Cohoon (Dalton), Brock Willmes and Jordie Willmes; one brother, Lavoy Beard (Barbara); several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Doc and Della Beard and several brothers and sisters.
Memorial contributions may be given in Ed’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-mil
