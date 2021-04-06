The Graves County Eagles picked up a doubleheader sweep against a familiar opponent on Tuesday afternoon as they defeated Webster County 12-2 in six innings and 14-3 in five innings.
This was the Eagles’ second and third games against the Trojans this season following an 11-1 road win on Saturday afternoon.
Game One
Junior right hander Jamison Curd picked up the win against Webster County in game one, tossing six innings of two run, seven hit ball.
Sophomore shortstop Drake Defreitas and junior first baseman Drew Davis each had big days at the plate to help fuel the Eagles’ 10-run win.
Defreitas went 2-for-3 with four RBI’s, two runs and two stolen bases while Davis followed in the three-hole, also going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI’s.
Leadoff man, senior Markus Isaiah, managed to get in on the fun as well despite going 0-for-2 as he drew two walks and scored three runs for the Eagles.
Game Two
Graves made quick work of Webster once again in the second game, defeating the Trojans 14-3 in five innings.
The Eagles were afforded the opportunity to get a few younger players some playing time in game two as a multitude of underclassmen got the nod from head coach Andy Ford.
Freshman right fielder Hayden Alexander went 1-for-3 with one run and sophomore left fielder Cole Katzman went 1-for-3 with one RBI and one run.
Junior right hander Drew Hayden started the ballgame, pitching two innings of one hit, one run ball, striking out four batters and walking one.
The Eagles provided Hayden with plenty of run support early on as Graves went ahead 12-0 after just one inning of action.
Isaiah and Defreitas each went 2-for-2 with one RBI and two runs in the home half of the first.
Jamison Curd and Landon Curd also provided a spark in game two as Jamison went 2-for-4 with two RBI’s and two runs while Landon went 2-for-3 with one RBI and three runs.
With this pair of wins, Graves County moves to 5-1 on the season.
Graves County will be back in action Thursday night as they host Hopkins County Central at 5:30 p.m. at home.
