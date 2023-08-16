A familiar face will lead the Graves County football program this year. Longtime assistant and former head coach Lance Gregory has stepped back into the head coaching role after Nick Kemp stepped down over the summer. And, while it has been a few years since Gregory has called the shots, he says he has learned a lot under Kemp and looks forward to building upon his coaching skills this season.
The Eagles put on a 6-5 campaign last season with their season coming to an end in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs in a 36-7 loss to South Warren. With the loss of just eight seniors from last season and the majority of their coaching staff remaining the same, Gregory says not much will change for the upcoming season.
“Things pretty much stayed the same after I stepped down the first time and Kemp took over and now that I’ve taken the head coaching job again I haven’t changed much either,” Coach Gregory said. “We thought keeping consistency for the kids was important so things won’t change too drastically.”
Despite a few key offensive pieces graduating, the Eagles are on track for continued success under their junior quarterback Kaden Gregory. Last season Gregory threw for 1,719 yards and 19 touchdowns. He threw just five interceptions and went 125 for 203 on the season.
On the receiving side of the ball, the QB will have plenty of options to choose from with Gavin Newsome set to be one of the prime options. The then sophomore hauled in 212 receiving yards on 15 receptions and four touchdowns. Fellow receiver Cole Katzman was not far behind, with 192 receiving yards on 10 catches and two touchdowns.
“We feel really good about some of our guys including Newsome who played a lot last year,” Coach Gregory said. “Brayden Woodward has also developed a lot over the summer and has looked really good at 7-on-7 and Lincoln Acree who transferred in last year but couldn’t play, so we are expecting some big things from him.”
The Eagles open up the season with a home contest against their local neighbors, Mayfield in the Battle of the Birds on Friday, August 18. Of course the Cardinals are a daunting task for nearly every team in the local area and much of Kentucky, but Coach Gregory says the work ethic his team has put in over the offseason and their focus on preparation for the game ahead is a positive sign.
“I always like to look at our schedule one game at a time, so the next game is the most important game,” Gregory said. “So right now Mayfield is that most important game and we want to win the local rivalry game.”
Graves will stay close to home for the majority of the season with their furthest game being Apollo on September 29 at right around a two hour trip. They add a new local rivalry to the mix as Marshall County made the switch to 5A with the statewide option to reclassify. And while it is a new rivalry at the district level, the Marshals and Eagles aren’t strangers to one another. They have been regular opponents for the past decade with Graves winning the last 17 meetings dating back to 2006.
The Eagles home opener will take place week two on August 25 as they host the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado and will host McEwen, TN the following week to cap off their first three games of the season.
